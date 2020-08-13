The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation presented a check to Christian Life Food Pantry for $1500. While the check will help the pantry stay stocked with food, the organization is still in need of volunteers and other supplies. Secretary Pat Jackson detailed some of the pantry’s other needs.
Christian Life serves around 350 people per month, including over 200 seniors. The downtown location gets most of its food from God’s Food Pantry in London. One thing the center needs is fuel for the trucks to make the trip to pickup the food said Jackson. She added people are also free to drop off food donations directly at Christian Life Fellowship.
Volunteers are a big need for the food pantry. People are needed for a variety of jobs including loading and stocking. Jackson also mentioned the need for someone to do some electrical work on the pantry’s equipment. Money is also a welcome donation that can be put to a number of uses.
Christian Life Fellowship is open every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. The second Wednesday of each month is senior’s day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wishing to volunteer can speak with Coordinator Mickey Warren at the pantry located on West Knox Street.
