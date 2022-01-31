Downtown Barbourville has all the makings of a quintessential American town center. But all too often, large numbers of people mean court is in session instead of eager shoppers out and about.
To understand downtown today, we must first look at the past. Knox Street and around the square were once home to theaters, stores like Dollar General and Mitchell’s, a hotel, and more. Today, nine of these buildings are home to law offices. Other store fronts are for insurance, a church, multiple non-profits, and at least one building that is completely vacant. As the Knox County court system grew, and the current courthouse was expanded on, downtown began to wither. There were 10 vacant storefronts according to a recent walk I took before writing this.
In the proper downtown area, there are four restaurants, The 101 On Main (also a boutique and venue space), Oasis, Subway, and Grateful Ed’s BBQ (the only restaurant that serves alcohol in town.) There’s The Ugly Mug Coffee House (this is an op-ed ,so I’m saying it has the best coffee in town). Max’s Billiards is a recent bright spot on the square, quickly becoming a popular hangout for younger folks.
There are a number of wonderful businesses around the Court Square area. There’s Knox Pawn Shop, Lillian June, and Glitter and Glam. Kilgore’s Barbershop, Flossie’s, and That Glow Tho keep many Knox Countians looking and feeling their best. Knox County’s premier news source, The Mountain Advocate, has been located here for nearly 120 years. Not to mention the many apartments and homes around the area. Downtown is also a short walk from Union College, Knox County Middle School, and Barbourville Independent Schools. I apologize for any businesses I’ve missed but the fact remains, the courts dominate the city center.
What are the benefits of building a new judicial center, ala Bell County in the early 2000’s? For starters, it would make life easier for our oft-underappreciated Deputy Jailers. For years, the jail was a short walk from the courthouse. With the construction of the new Knox County Detention Center, the facilities are two miles apart. This means longer and more difficult inmate transports and more complicated arrests when remanding someone from the courtroom. A judicial center closer to the detention center would benefit law enforcement and those in custody alike.
Anyone who’s ever been in the Knox County District Courtroom knows that the space, a relatively recent addition, could be bigger. More than once while covering court proceedings have I witnessed folks having to wait outside due to space, a fact the pandemic did not help. Even the much larger circuit courtroom upstairs often feels cramped. The circuit courtroom is also difficult to reach for those needing to use the elevator, with those needing to do so having to be escorted in through the back by the Circuit Court Clerk’s offices.
The current courthouse, if emptied of court related matters, would provide a significant amount of space that could better serve the community. The current district courtroom would make for a much better meeting space for the Knox County Fiscal Court (they have been meeting there due to Covid as of late). The current fiscal court room is small and could be converted into an office or other multi-use space. The circuit courtroom would make for an excellent meeting or event space, one that could even be rented out to bring some extra funds to the county. Now-vacant offices and areas could be converted as needed, some could serve as offices or meeting space for groups like the Daniel Boone Festival Committee, Knox County Tourism Commission, and Knox County Chamber of Commerce. These areas could also be used for things like galleries during the Daniel Boone Festival and other city events.
By building a new space for court (and all the people involved in it) we could open up the downtown area for further development. Spaces now dedicated to the business of the court could move to new offices built near the new facility. Much like downtown Pineville, home to a thriving night life and business scene, we could make the Court Square the place for Knox Countians to be.
We have to ask ourselves why so many people, from young adults to older folks, take their money to places like Corbin, Pineville and Williamsburg, especially on the weekends. Opening up downtown for more consumer-friendly businesses could be a boon for this town. Our neighbors are leaving us behind in the “things to do” department. If we don’t want to lose more money to them when projects like Cumberland Run and Boone’s Ridge open, we need to draw people in.
In coming up with this idea, I’ve pictured a Barbourville of old, where a person can come and spend an entire day if they like. Imagine getting coffee at the locally-owned coffee house before buying clothes and other goods at locally-owned shops. Who doesn’t want to have a trim before brunch, followed by taking pictures with the murals. You could have BBQ for dinner then meander around for drinks and some pool. Sip some wine while looking at art, or making your own.
These are things people want. People that want to leave the hustle of the city still want these sorts of amenities. Tourists want to relax, as do locals after a long week of work. Maybe there are better ideas out there to keep Knox County money in Knox County, I’m happy to hear them.
