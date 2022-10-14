Knox County is fortunate to welcome Laura Revenga Luque (in Spain they do not have middle names, but two last names) as an eleventh grade foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain. Revenga has a fraternal twin sister who is also a foreign exchange student, but she was placed in Robert, Idaho. Both girls make daily calls back home to update their parents on their new experience.
Revenga says that the school she attends in Spain is bilingual, teaching Spanish and English. She attends school from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Instead of letter grades, students receive numerical grades from one to ten. Participation and attitude is included on the grading scale. Cheerleading is not an option at her school in Spain. Female students may choose from the following sports: rhythm gymnastics, swimming (the pool is located inside her school), soccer (they call it football), basketball, and unihockey (played in regular shoes, with hockey sticks, and a ball).
Revenga says that she became a foreign exchange student because three of her cousins had been placed in Boston, Massachusetts and Houston, Texas. They seemed really excited about their time in America. In addition, Revenga admitted she wanted to improve her English in order to get a better job, to become more independent, and to live a new experience.
Therefore, you may have noticed Revenga at the Daniel Boone Coronation or on a float in the Daniel Boone Parade. Although she didn’t win, she felt like a queen because of the attention she received at the coronation and during the parade.
Currently a student at Barbourville City School, Revenga was happy to find that there are no cliques in her grade like there were at her school in Spain. She said everyone in class is nice to her and wants to talk. Though she has only been in Barbourville since August, she already has many close friends. Furthermore, she is currently a member of the volleyball team.
Revenga is mostly looking forward to being able to cheer because she didn’t have time for sports back home. She explained that the classes in Spain are much harder, thus, she had no time for sports. Furthermore, she is excited about going to Snowball and the prom because students in Spain can only go to prom once they have completed twelfth grade. However, in tenth grade, the whole grade level has a formal dinner together. Finally, she is excited about ordering a letterman jacket and purchasing a class ring as those are not normal options back home either.
Chicken with waffles are Revenga’s new favorite food pairing. She said her hometown does not have drive-in restaurants such as Tommy’s Rootbeer Stand. They have either drive-thrus such as McDonalds or walk-in restaurants.
Because she has always lived in a small flat in the city, Revenga has never been able to have a pet. Thus, one of the things she said she prayed for in her placement was that there would be an animal. She was ecstatic to find that she would have three dogs to enjoy.
The only thing that Revenga has found that she does not like is the fact that everyone here does not recycle like they do back home. She finds the “flying traffic lights” odd because in Spain the traffic lights are on posts beside the road.
Revenga is hosted by Cathy Sue Smith, a JAG teacher at Barbourville City School. She giggled, “Cathy’s hilarious and really helpful. I like the vibe she gives me and how she cooks. She’s always open with everyone. I love how she’s always looking for new experiences for me.”
In the two and a half months that she has been in Knox County, Revenga has been a queen candidate in the Daniel Boone Festival, been shopping locally, in Bowling Green, and in Lexington, enjoyed the pumpkin patch, watched a football game, experienced Buc-ee’s, visited two churches, and tried many different restaurants. With eight months still to go on her journey, Revenga is guaranteed an unforgettable, fun-filled experience.
