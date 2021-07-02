The Knox County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest after it received multiple reports from area residents regarding a cell phone repair business in downtown Barbourville.
According to reports, victims would take their cell phones and other devices to We-Fix-It LLC, operated by B.J. Baker. The victims would leave their device and payment for repairs or parts, only to never see their device or money again.
10 individuals have been identified, but deputies expect the number of victims to be much larger and are currently attempting to identify as many as possible.
As a result of the investigation, Baker currently faces 10 felony counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Baker was located and taken into custody at around 3:30 p.m. He has been lodged in the Knox County Jail with a bond of $5,000 cash.
The Knox County Sheriff's asks any one who believes they were a victim of the business to contact them at 606-546-3196
Arrested:
Billy J. Baker, 40 YOA, Greenroad, KY
Charges:
Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500, 10 Counts.
Deputies:
Deputy Sam Mullins- Investigating Officer
