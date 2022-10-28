Former councilman sentenced to federal prison

A former Barbourville City Councilman and local pharmacist who pled guilty in March to federal drug charges has finally learned his fate.
Calvin Manis was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison with time served from June 24, 2020 through June 30, 2020 and from March 24, 2021 through October 26, 2022 credited toward his sentence.
The now 74-year-old Manis entered a guilty plea in March following a 16-count indictment from July 2020. He pleaded guilty to count one, stating that between December 2015 and August 2019 he knowingly and intentionally distributed schedule-two controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.
Schedule-two controlled substances include opioids like oxycodone and oxymorphone. Between 2016 and 2019 there were 36 non-fatal overdoses from opioids in Knox County and more than 30 deaths in that same time period. A 2017 study from the Department of Health and Human Services stated that “opioid and polysubstance misuse often translate into injection drug use and, in turn, high rates of blood borne diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV, which have increased the region’s social and economic burdens.” There were over 50 overdose deaths from “any drug” over the 2016-2019 span.
In a docket entry from the re-arraignment hearing, the prosecution indicated it would “move to dismiss counts 2-16 of the indictment at sentencing.” Manis conceded the forfeitability of $34,587 held in a Parkway Pharmacy bank account and the Parkway building located at 726 S. US 25 E in Barbourville. Manis’ license to practice pharmacology however is not “subject to forfeit.”
The Lexington-Herald Leader reported that Manis' forfeitures exceed $600,000. The Parkway Pharmacy building was valued at $425,000 while the pharmacy was reported to have $216,764 in its bank account.
Manis also acknowledged having a relationship with eight Tennessee doctors involved in an alleged drug conspiracy. Manis, or his employees, reportedly dispensed more than 35,000 pain pills illicitly.
Following release, Manis is sentenced to serve two years of supervised release and a $100 monetary fine.
John Pasternak, who was indicted along with Manis, also plead guilty to the same charge. His plea deal included a judgement of $250,000 to the government. Pasternak’s role in the crime including “sponsoring” individuals to seek out doctors and prescriptions ultimately filled at Manis’ pharmacy in Barbourville. Pasternak also had prescriptions written for other people filled at Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville.
For his role in the crime, Pasternak was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison, with time in custody from March 26, 2021 through October 25, 2022 serving as credit against his sentence for time served. He is also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and a $100 monetary fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.