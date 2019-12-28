Less than two weeks after news broke of former Governor Matt Bevin’s fury of pardons during his final days in office, a high-ranking former state official spoke up concerning one high-profile Knox County case.
When Bevin pardoned Patrick Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide, among other charges, in the 2014 death of Donald Mills, uproar and speculation swirled as to the motive for the pardon. It was revealed that several members of Baker’s family not only petitioned for his pardon, but also donated money to the ex-governor’s election campaigns and held a fundraiser for him. Then, it was revealed that a popular Kentucky banker and businessman, Terry Forcht, not only held a fundraiser and donated heftily to Bevin’s campaign, but he asked twice for Baker’s pardon himself.
In the days since the news of donations and fundraisers broke, it was revealed in a story by the Louisville Courier-Journal that Bevin had directed his then-State Police Commissioner, Rick Sanders, to investigate the Patrick Baker case further. Bevin indirectly asked Sanders to take on the task, through Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley.
Sanders did what Bevin requested, and investigated Baker’s prosecution over the course of about two months.
“I came back to the governor and said, ‘I agree with (Commonwealth’s Attorney) Jackie Steele — the prosecutor — the jury, the judge, and I think that Patrick Baker was, in fact, guilty in that case,’” Sanders told the Courier-Journal. “I saw no mismanagement or any issues with the way in which it was handled.”
Despite his reported findings, and subsequent work by former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Denny Butler, Bevin issued the pardon anyway, stating evidence in Baker’s conviction was “sketchy at best.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, who prosecuted the murder case, said in a statement, “The voice of Donald (Mills’) spilled blood is crying out from the ground because the justice done in this case has been undone. Myself, the Kentucky State Police and specifically these officers invite any investigation into the criminal prosecution of Patrick Baker.”
For the complete story from The Courier-Journal, see it at shorturl.at/aAW27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.