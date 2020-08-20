BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union College Executive Director of Athletics Tim Curry announced the appointment of Rafael Forti to the new role of Game Operations/Equipment Manager on Tuesday.
In assuming this position, Forti transitions from being the head swimming and diving coach for the Bulldogs.
“Coach Forti’s organizational skills and attention to detail will be a great asset to our department in his new role,” Curry said. “Our Department of Athletics has a long history of success and this move is another step in the process of continuing to move Union College Athletics forward. Certainly, Coach Forti’s addition to our operations staff will assist in our ability to navigate our department through the current COVID-19 pandemic while also allowing us to enhance the student-athlete experience at Union College into the future.”
Forti was named the head swimming and diving coach in February of 2005, leading the Bulldogs to unprecedented heights. The men’s program won back-to-back Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championships in 2019 and 2020, while the women’s program captured three individual NAIA national champions during his tenure. Both programs have produced dozens of NAIA All-Americans as well.
In 2019, Forti was named the AAC Coach of the Year.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to move to the administrative side of Union College Athletics,” Forti said. “I would like to thank President (Marcia) Hawkins and Coach Curry for this opportunity. With the times in which we live, the COVID-19 pandemic will create a challenging first year in this new role; however, I am looking forward to contributing to the success of all our athletic programs within the Union College Department of Athletics in this new capacity.
Although I know I will miss parts of coaching, I have experienced many great moments during my coaching career at Union College and am very proud of all the success the program has enjoyed. I know the program has a great group in place, and with a great facility, our new head coach will find all the main ingredients already in place to build upon Union’s very successful tradition in swimming.”
A nationwide search is currently underway for the next head coach for the swimming programs.
