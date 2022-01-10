On January 4, 2022 Knox County Deputy Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of a theft in progress at the end of Callebs Creek Road in Hinkle.
The property owner advised that parts had been taken from a bulldozer over the last few days and there were individuals currently at the dozer.
After conducting an investigation, Deputy Wilson arrested Freedom Bowling age 23 of Flat Lick, KY, William L Hubbard age 26 of Flat Lick, KY , Clyde Lunsford age 29 of Girdler, KY and James Hubbard age 28 of Hinkle, KY . All four individuals were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Criminal Mischeif-1 st Degree and Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
