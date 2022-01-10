Hubbard, James.jpeg

On January 4, 2022 Knox County Deputy Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of a theft in progress at the end of Callebs Creek Road in Hinkle.

The property owner advised that parts had been taken from a bulldozer over the last few days and there were individuals currently at the dozer.

Lunsford, Clyde.jpeg
Hubbard, William.jpeg
Bowling, Freedom.jpeg

After conducting an investigation, Deputy Wilson arrested Freedom Bowling age 23 of Flat Lick, KY, William L Hubbard age 26 of Flat Lick, KY , Clyde Lunsford age 29 of Girdler, KY and James Hubbard age 28 of Hinkle, KY . All four individuals were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Criminal Mischeif-1 st Degree and Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

