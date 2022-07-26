The Knox Central cheer team continued its dominant streak at UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Camp last week. With four cheerleaders named All-Americans, and various awards, the Panther cheer squad seems to be on pace for another tremendous year.
Knox Central cheerleader June Johnson was named the overall UCA Jump Champion, as well as being named an All-American, and receiving the “Pin it Forward” award. She gave her “Pin it Forward” award to another cheerleader from Floyd Central.
Kayla Townseley, Lauren McDonald, and Karly Cobb were also named All-Americans, with Cobb claiming two Pin it Forward awards. Cheerleaders Carly Smith and Sophi Deaton each received a Pin it Forward award as well. Knox Central also received the UCA Leadership Award, which is voted on by all the teams who attend camp. The award is given to the team who demonstrates the best leadership.
Each day of camp, the Panther cheer squad received the “Spirit Stick,” and all superior gold ribbons. As well as the list of long accolades and awards, the team also received the coveted “UCA Banana.”
The following is a list of awards won by Knox Central in each event:
- Large Varsity Division, 1st place in Camp Routine.
- Large Varsity Game Day, 1st place in Cheer.
- Large Varsity, 2nd Place in Sideline.
- Large Varsity, Overall Game Day Champion.
