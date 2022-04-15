With the 2022 primary election just a few weeks away, Knox Countians now have several ways to cast their ballot.
The regular primary election day voting will occur on Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 12 voting centers across Knox County. Election day voting is just one of four options available to Knox Countians this year, however.
What began in a pandemic has been extended as a norm now for elections in Kentucky, as early voting will take place on Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Knox Central High School’s gymnasium and Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s gymnasium in Corbin.
Absentee voting will be handled more traditionally than it was in 2020. Voters may request an absentee ballot by visiting govoteky.gov now through May 3, or by calling the Knox County Clerk’s office at 606-546-3568. Voters requesting excused absentee ballots must meet eligibility requirements such disability, illness, or a person whose employment will restrict them from being able to vote on election day or during any of the early voting days.
Persons with excused absentee voting eligibility may also cast their ballot early during regular business hours at the Knox County Clerk’s office May 4, 5, and 6, and on May 9, 10, and 11. Regular business hours for the Clerk’s office is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Absentee ballots received by mail may be mailed back to the Clerk’s office using the United States Postal Service or placed in a drop box at the Barbourville or Corbin Clerk’s office, or over the counter at the Clerk’s office. Those with disabilities may designate a surrogate to deliver the ballot on their behalf.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey encourages all voters to bring either a state-issued photo I.D. or driver’s license when coming for early voting or on election day.
The locations serving as voting centers for early voting on May 12-14 include Artemus Fire Department, Dewitt Elementary Gym, G.R. Hampton Elementary Gym, Knox County Middle School Gym, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gym, Chapel Grove Fellowship Hall, Flat Lick Elementary Gym, Girdler Elementary Gym, Knox Central High School Gym, Lynn Camp Middle/High Gym, and Salt Gum Church Fellowship Hall.
For any questions about elections in Knox County, call the Clerk’s office at 606-546-3568.
