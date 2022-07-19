Francis L. Reedy, age 70, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Baptist Health in Corbin.
Born in Corbin, she was a daughter of the late James and Nettaline Wyatt. Francis was retired from the Social Security office in Corbin, and after retirement she volunteered at the hospital. Her greatest joy in life was caring for and loving her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Reedy.
Francis is survived by her children, Hannah Reedy Harris (Tyler), Dr. Harold Reedy (Mary Anne), and Timi Reedy, grandchildren, William Reedy, Harrison Reedy, Andrew Reedy, Caroline Reedy, Reedy Harris, Ramsey Harris, and Rawlings Harris, siblings, Linda Cole and Don Wyatt (Mary Helen), and many other family and friends, including her nephew, Don Bruce and niece, Amy Sharkey.
