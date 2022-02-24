Mr. Frank A. Ramey, 82, of Davis Bend, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late John Allen and Mary Stambaugh Ramey born on July 6, 1939 in Barbourville.
Frank was a former coal miner with K & M Coal Company and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was an avid New York Yankees and UK basketball fan.
On August 11, 1964, he united in marriage with Ruby Davis and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Allen Ramey and two brothers, John Harrison and Warren Glenn Ramey.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 57 years, Ruby Ramey of Davis Bend; beloved children, Frank Anthony Ramey of Barbourville, Sylvia J. Watts and husband, David, of Shelbyville and Gregory Scott Ramey and wife, Melody, of Barbourville; a sister, Cathy Bishop and husband, Terry, of Lexington; four brothers, Lewis Ramey and wife, Louise of Ohio, Larry Ramey and wife, Sue, of Florida, David Ramey and wife, Phylis, of Edmonton and Robby Ramey and wife, Nita, of London; precious grandchildren, Laurel Nutter and husband, Brandan, Whitney Hall and husband, Joe, and Corri Taylor and husband, Eric; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; among other family and friends who he loved very much.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, February 21 at 2 P.M. with Elder C. S. House and Rev. Ralph Halcomb officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery at Davis Bend.
Casket bearers will be Eric Taylor, Brandan Nutter, Joe Hall, J.R. LeBleu, Blake Maiden and Randy Davis. Honorary bearers will be his friends and neighbors.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
