Mrs. Frankie Lee Hayre Jarvis, daughter of the late Anne Clara Richardson Hayre and Lee Monroe Hayre, was born on August 18, 1925 at Wallins Creek. She lived and attended school at Benham and graduated from Benham High School. She worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville, TN before marrying Hobart Alexander Jarvis. Their marriage took place in Tampa, FL on October 13, 1944, after which Hobart was deployed during World War II to England where he flew 27 missions with an Army Air Corps B17 crew. They were reunited after the war, again living in Benham for several years. After Hobart became a federal coal mine inspector, they also lived in Logan and Mt. Hope, WV before moving to live and retire in Barbourville.
Frankie worked for many years for State Farm Insurance and later for the Barbourville City Schools, where every day she enjoyed being surrounded by young children. She was a member of the 19th Street Church of Christ in Corbin and also attended the First Christian Church in Barbourville. She volunteered with the former Knox County Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.
During their marriage of 58 years, Frankie and Hobart enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and to such interesting places as England, France, Turkey and Germany.
For the past several years, Frankie lived in Nicholasville at Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods. The family thanks the staff at Bridgepointe and also her personal care givers for their kindness and loving care they gave to our mother.
In addition to her parents, Frankie is preceded in death by her husband, Hobart A. Jarvis; a daughter, Martha Laurel Jarvis Navey; sisters Florence and Ruth and brothers, James “Buddy” and Donald.
She is survived by her beloved children, Sue Ann Jarvis Fowler and husband, Rick, Mary Elizabeth Jarvis Downey and husband, Jack, Ellen Hayre Jarvis Marcum and husband, Allen, and Hobart A. Jarvis Jr. and wife, Patricia; treasured grandchildren, Shannon Gregory, Aaron Gregory, Clyde Downey III, Lee Downey, Amy Callihan, Sean Callihan, Sarah Jarvis Hazelwood, Kari Jarvis, and Gwyneth Navey; seven great-grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, January 29 at 1 P.M. with Larry Warren, Hobart A. Jarvis Jr. and Rick Fowler officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Hospice of the Bluegrass or one’s favorite charity in her memory.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
