Fred Lee Phipps, age 40 of Falcon Drive, Gray, Kentucky passed away on Sunday evening surrounded by his family at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the son of Freddie and Cherri Thomas Phipps of Gray, Kentucky. He was survived by the mother of his children, Kasey Lynn West of Lily, Kentucky. He was the father of Fred Chase Lee Phipps and Peyton Jon Jeffery Phipps both of Lily, Kentucky and Madison Danielle West of Woodbine, Kentucky. He was the grandfather of Conner Blake West. He was the brother of April Phipps Hatfield and husband, Jason of Collierville, Tennessee, Crystal Phipps Hurst and husband, Jason of Corbin, Kentucky and Samantha Phipps Brunette and husband, Christopher of Gray, Kentucky. He was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Phipps.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and pre-existing health conditions within the family. They have requested a PRIVATE service for immediate family only. Burial will be in the Phipps Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you choose to show love to another person.
"A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.
By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another"
John 13:34-35 NIV
