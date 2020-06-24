A Barbourville health center began offering free Covid-19 testing today and will continue to do so Tuesdays and Wednesdays going forward.
Newborn & Kids health Center began offering free drive-thru testing today at their office at 215 Traehaft Boulevard near the Knox County EMS garage. Testing is free for everyone, people need to bring an ID and insurance card if they have it.
The testing will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One may call during the rest of the week to set up a free appointment as well, testing is done in a client’s car. The number to call for an appointment or more info is 606-277-0173.
Staff described today’s initial testing as “a good practice run.” Around 20 people had come through as of 2:30p.m.
The tests were provided by Quest Diagnostics, who operates the health center’s lab.
