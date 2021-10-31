Trick-or-treaters took to downtown Barbourville on Sunday afternoon for an evening of fun and festivities. Can you spot your favorite trick-or-treater?
FREE PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween in Barbourville
- John Dunn
