Free radicals and antioxidants are buzzwords we hear a lot. But what do they mean and how do they play a part in our everyday lives?
Free Radicals
“Free radicals is a general term used for compounds that are highly reactive, which means that they can attach and bind to and ultimately damage normal cells in our bodies.” Harvard School of Public health. These electrons like to be in pairs, so they scavenge the body to seek out other electrons in order to become a “pair”. This causes damage to the normal cells, proteins and DNA.
Free radicals are associated with human disease, including cancer, atherosclerosis, heart disease, cataracts, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, lupus, and many more. They also cause us to age faster due to their accumulation in our bodies and cell damage.
Substances that generate free radicals can be found in the food we eat, the medicines we take, the air we breathe, and the water we drink, according to studies at Stanford University. This includes fried foods, alcohol, tobacco smoke, pesticides, air pollution and toxins. Free radicals are the natural byproducts of chemical reactions in our bodies, such as metabolism. But when these “waste products” build up as we make unhealthy choices, then long-term harm to our bodies is the result. This is known as “oxidative stress”.
Oxidative stress occurs when there are too many free radicals and they are causing too much cell damage. The damaged molecules may mutate, change the DNA code and grow tumors.
Antioxidants
Antioxidants are the scavengers of free radicals. They effectively neutralize the free radicals that cause oxidative stress and the resulting cell damage. While we make some of our own antioxidants, our bodies rely on our diets to get enough of them to protect us from cell damage. “Antioxidants are compounds found in food that stop or delay damage to the cells”, according to the University of South Florida. “Antioxidants are released from the foods we eat through digestion and travel through the bloodstream and into cells, where they work on free radicals. Antioxidants are plentiful in fruits and vegetables, especially colorful fruits and vegetables.”
Antioxidant Rich Foods
Some of the free-radical-crushing compounds include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, the mineral selenium, lutein, and lycopene. But research shows there are so many lesser known compounds, that they number in the thousands. One thing scientists don’t understand is that study after study shows antioxidant supplements do not reduce the risk of developing diseases and may potentially be unhealthy. The Nutrition Journal lists the following as high in antioxidants.
Green tea.
Berries. Cranberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, etc. All berries can be enjoyed fresh, frozen, dried or in jam.
Tomatoes. Tomato sauces and sun-dried tomatoes have more lycopene than fresh tomatoes because the heating process makes the lycopene more available.
Nuts and seeds. Walnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, etc. can be eaten raw or roasted.
Dark chocolate. But it needs to be at least 70% cocoa or the added sugar decreases any benefits gained by eating dark chocolate.
Spices and herbs are not just to add flavor and aroma to our meals.
Stone fruits such as pears, plums, peaches, etc. are great for snacking dried or fresh.
Whole grain bread is an excellent source of antioxidants and fiber. Studies show that whole wheat breads and buckwheat, millet, and barley flours contain the most antioxidants.
Pomegranates. Both the arils(seeds) and the juice of this ruby red fruit are good, healthy choices for antioxidants.
Curley kale has lots of fiber, vitamins and other antioxidants.
These are just a few of the foods that work to keep us healthy. Stay healthy and be safe.
