Opioid overdose continues to be a major public health problem in the United States. It has contributed significantly to accidental deaths among those who use or misuse illicit and prescription drugs. In fact, U.S. overdose deaths reached 81,000 – or about 222 per day – in 2020.
Cumberland River Regional Prevention Center is providing a FREE 1 hour virtual training for businesses in our region. This will be open to businesses in the following counties: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley.
If there is anyone from outside of this region who would like to attend one of these trainings, please contact us and we will give you information on available trainings in your area.
The training is being funded by Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE). Each participant that completes the training will be provided 1 FREE box of Narcan. This will be delivered by mail following completion of the training.
See links below to register:
If you are unable to open the link, please highlight, right click, and select “open hyperlink” in the drop box.
April 20th, 2021, 5:00pm-6:00pm EDT
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/147831065697
April 29, 2021, 10:00am -11:00am EDT
