Due to the Coronovirus and its general apprehension, we have not pushed for membership dues this year. However, the board and several members have been quite active, and operational expenses go on. We are asking at this time, for those who have not renewed their membership to kindly consider doing so at this time.
Renewal can easily be done online through the web site by credit card (PayPal) at www.boonetrace1775.com
To pay by check, copy the registration form at the above link and mail to:
Friends of Boone Trace, Inc.
P.O. Box 54895
Lexington, Ky. 40555
Membership: Single $17.75 Family $35
"Elevated" membership and corporate sponsorship
also available
NOTE: Daniel Boone blazed Boone Trace in 1775
(Get the connection?)
DONATIONS ALSO APPRECIATED
IF YOU HAVE ALREADY PAID YOUR DUES, IGNORE THIS MESSAGE.
MANY EXCITING PROJECTS IN THE WORKS! CHECK THE WEB SITE FOR OUR BOONE TRACE MASTER PLAN 2018 AND JOIN IN.
WE NEED YOU TO CONTINUE AND WANT NEW MEMBERS!!
THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT TO SAVE "THAT LITTLE ROAD"
