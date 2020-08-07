Members of the Friends of Boone Trace organization recently began filming promos and audio for an upcoming vehicle tour.
Boone Trace, the path blazed by Daniel Boone in 1779, runs around 20 miles through Knox County. The park in Flat Lick represents an important spot where the trace, Wilderness Road, and Warrior’s Path diverge. Plans for the trace include a section of a national bike trail from Atlanta, Georgia to Cleveland, Ohio and a full hiking trail.
Boone Trace can be largely driven although the route will not be exact. Friends of Boone Trace is working on an audio tour for people to enjoy on the 196 mile drive, hiking the length is closer to 140 miles through five counties. The route runs through Bell, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, and Madison Counties to Fort Boonesboro.
Boone Trace was the original road pioneers took through the Cumberland Gap heading west. The more widely known Wilderness Road would be founded in 1796 after Kentucky achieved statehood and followed much of Boone’s original path.
Friends Of Boone Trace is committed to preserving the Trace and has uncovered much of the original path in the woods of Southeastern Kentucky.
We will have more on the organization and the trace coming up.
