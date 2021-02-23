The Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. is purchasing a two acre piece of property in Rockcastle County containing a short segment of the actual Boone Trace, the first road (trail), EVER, into the land that was to become Kentucky blazed by Daniel Boone and his axemen in 1775. The purchase price is $25,000, and we have six wonderful donors so far committed to $20,000.
The funds raised will preserve a section of Boone Trace. Please help us to protect a national treasure!
We're exceptionally appreciative to all of those who have donated, and we're nearly half way to our goal.
Since the property will be preserved in perpetuity, all donors should considered themselves as partial owners of a national treasure.
No donation too small!
