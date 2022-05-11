Knox County native Britney Smith is working hard to help women find a better life.
Smith’s journey to where she’s at now started with her struggle with substance abuse. The journey to get clean and help others took her to Louisville, where she currently lives. While living in the River City, as its locally known, has afforded her the opportunity to start an organization to help others much like she was once herself.
Choose Hope LLC is an organization Smith started, born out of her experiences getting clean and starting a new life. She created the organization in 2020 utilizing some aspects of various programs she has went through herself over the years.
Choose Hope offers peer support services, intensive outpatient treatment, therapy, and parenting classes. The organization has two homes for women; a Louisville facility hosts about 15 women while its newly opened Corbin home has room for 13 women seeking help. The program lasts six months to a year.
The program also advocates for women regain custody of their children, and provides resources to assist them.
Women coming to Choose Hope will be provided everything they need to live, and they will be provided transportation to and from doctor appointments, Narcotics Anonymous (N.A.) meetings (which they must attend several times per week).
The center also helps women find employment while allowing some free time on the weekends before the mandatory house meetings on Sunday to address chores and time for accountability with others.
On why she chose to start Choose Hope, Smith said “Being in recovery myself, when I got clean and moved to Louisville, I was in some houses and different programs. I wanted to help other women like me and empower them, so that’s why I started working in the field early on. My goal was to open in Knox County, but God saw fit for us to land in Corbin.”
In addition to running her own business, Smith is also a proud owner of a home she shares with her children.
One former client of Britney’s shares her testimony of overcoming addiction through the services of Choose Hope.
“On August 2, 2020 when I arrived at the doorsteps of Choose Hope broken and desperate, if you had told me that I would be sitting here today with nearly two years clean, helping women like myself, repairing the relationship with my son and my family I would told you were crazy. But here I am,” said Liz Chavies.
“The past 21 months and one day have been a whirlwind,” Chavies continued. “There have been many highs and lows. There have even been days when I have questioned whether or not I can learn how to live a life without the use of drugs and there have also been days that when recovery has so far exceeded my expectations that it takes my breath away. I have not done this on my own. Choose Hope has been instrumental in supporting in guiding and helping me to develop a career path along this journey. I would like to be able to express the appropriate amount of gratitude for Britney Smith, Judy Smith, my sponsor, and the many recovering addicts along the way who have shown me a new way to live but there are no words.”
For any woman seeking help from the kinds of programs offered through Choose Hope should reach out to Britney Smith directly by calling 502-631-5291, or by email at britneykms0401@gmail.com. You can also find Choose Hope LLC on Facebook.
