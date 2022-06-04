Dear Editor,
I recently read senate candidate, Charles Booker’s autobiography, From the Hood to the Holler. Mr. Booker is a U of L law graduate that has worked in Kentucky government in several capacities; a legislative researcher, an aide to Louisville Representatives, as a State Representative for district 43, the poorest district in the Commonwealth and as Directer of Our Fish and Wildlife Department for every county in Kentucky. He has literally worked in every Kentucky county. He provided training and new grants while serving in F&W that gave communities access to new facilities and recreational opportunities, Implemented new policies that strengthened the integrity of the department and restructured how its management functioned.
Charles has a driving concern for the people of the Commonwealth and has strived to improve communities, services and government function for low income communities since he was a High School student. He supported and joined Pike County coal miners who blocked the railway tracks from hauling out coal that they had mined when their paychecks bounced and Quest Energy suddenly shut down.
Charles Booker comes humble roots, hard-working people that taught him change and improvement comes from individuals who group together, support each other and demand better for everyone. He’s spent 20 years of his life striving for change that offers better for ignored Kentucky counties. He is intelligent, dedicated and has earned our support and vote.
I was impressed by his story and think you will be too. I recommend reading From the Hood to the Holler.
Debbie Payne
