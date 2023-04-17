Fugitive wanted in three counties arrested

On April 11, 2023 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith arrested Ryan J ‘0pie” Taylor age 28 of Gray, KY at a residence on Lynn Camp Hollow Road in Gray. Ryan Taylor had been avoiding capture by police for several days.
Ryan Taylor was wanted on two Knox County Arrest Warrants for Burglary-1st Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm, Theft by Unlawful Disposition From Building-over $1,000, Possession of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon, Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree and Menacing These arrest warrants were the result of Knox County Deputies investigations into Burglary and Theft complaints in the Gray area.
Ryan Taylor was also wanted on two Whitley County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Theft by Unlawful Taking, Forgery-2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of Forged Instruments, Receiving Stolen Property and Contempt of Court charges.
Ryan Taylor was also wanted on a Laurel County Bench County Warrant for Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree, Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief - 2nd Degree charges.
Ryan Taylor was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Sheriff Smith was assisted by deputies at the scene.
