The Knox County Cancer Patient Fund will host an in-person fundraiser this Saturday, October 2 at Apple Grove Baptist Church. The event will begin at 2 p.m., where baked goods will be sold as well as several items will be up for auction. Knox County Clerk Mike Corey will be the auctioneer for the live, in-person event.
An online auction through the group’s Facebook page is underway and will wrap up Thursday at 6 p.m. Online auction winners may pick up their items Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Also on Saturday, weather permitting, will be a yard sale slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The Knox County Cancer Patient Fund helps families and individuals with some of their expenses relating to travel when undergoing in-clinic chemotherapy or radiation treatments. The benefit ranges from $150-300 based on travel distance and is available for approved patients to obtain once yearly.
The group is always seeking volunteers and donations. Anyone interested in either or both should contact Jan Kirkland at 606-627-1814 or Betty Jordan at 606-546-8175.
Individuals seeking help from the group will find an application at the Knox County Health Department and various medical offices around the county.
