20220524_kchs_student_SBDM.jpeg

Mackenzie Golden and Alexis Fuson are making history at Knox Central High School.  The two rising juniors have a seat on the school's site base decision making (SBDM) council for the 2022-2023 school year. The two non-voting student positions were approved by the council earlier this spring.  Following an application process, Golden and Fuson were selected to be the inaugural student leaders bringing student voice to the council.  Principal Jeff Frost says that the two students serving on the council show how Knox Central is preparing students to be ready to lead and ready to succeed, aligning with the school's mission statement.

