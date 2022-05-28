Mackenzie Golden and Alexis Fuson are making history at Knox Central High School. The two rising juniors have a seat on the school's site base decision making (SBDM) council for the 2022-2023 school year. The two non-voting student positions were approved by the council earlier this spring. Following an application process, Golden and Fuson were selected to be the inaugural student leaders bringing student voice to the council. Principal Jeff Frost says that the two students serving on the council show how Knox Central is preparing students to be ready to lead and ready to succeed, aligning with the school's mission statement.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Chicken Pot Pie, Oh, my!
- Fuson, Golden named to Knox Central SBDM council
- Gardening in Appalachia
- Three Knox teachers among those honored by Campbellsville University
- City beautified with new flowers, cleanup
- 37 compete in disc golf tourney
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- Cross Drain Operations Start Tuesday, May 31 on KY 6 in Knox County
Most Popular
Articles
- Sentence handed down for man charged in death
- Knox County Sheriff's Report
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- Miranda Nicole Lawson - Obituary
- Flat Lick man served with multiple warrants after caught shoplifting
- Three Knox teachers among those honored by Campbellsville University
- GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club racks up awards at State Convention
- SUPERINTENDENT RECEIVES ACCOMPLISHED AND EXEMPLARY MARKS ON FIRST YEAR EVALUATION
- Board praises Messer’s exemplary first year as City School Superintendent
- Fiscal Court Declares May 25 Kenneth Lay Day
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.