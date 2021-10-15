On the evening of September 30 th , when all of Knox County was caught up in the excitement of preparing for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival, G.R. Hampton Elementary School was gearing up for its own particular DBF kick-off event.
The 4th annual Appalachian Heritage Event was the culmination of a school-wide Project Based Learning exercise which celebrated our area’s Appalachian heritage and culture by connecting subjects across our curriculum to examine and celebrate the rich history of our area.
All during the preceding week, students studied and read about Daniel Boone, Dr. Thomas Walker and their contributions toward the westward settlement of Kentucky. They also read and learned about the Native Americans whom these early explorers encountered on their journey. Springing from this knowledge, our students created crafts and exhibits which reflected their studies.
On Friday, grades Kindergarten through Second, traveled to Union College to visit a special “Storybook Walk” chronicling the life of Daniel Boone in “A Picture Book of Daniel Boone”, presented by Education Students. Upon returning to school, all students were treated to an informative and highly interesting presentation by Pine Mountain State Park Wildlife Naturalist, Keith Bowling and his team, with an exhibit of live and preserved native Kentucky Wildlife. Also that day, G.R. Hampton was proud to bring back Linda Oxendine, a former teacher at
G.R. Hampton and now a traveling Historian, Singer and Storyteller, to educate and entertain a new generation of students.
That evening at 6:00 p.m., approximately 200 visitors returned to the school and were met with lively, toe-tapping sounds of Mountain Music guaranteed to put a smile on every face! Parents were delighted to see evidence of their children’s learning displayed in every nook and corner of the front foyer.
There were tables filled with detailed dioramas depicting Native American dwellings, totem poles, imaginative “pretzel log cabins” and carefully crafted miniature “covered wagons”. There were displays of student made “Rag Dolls”, Native American beaded necklaces and Cherokee Drum Rattles.
A student made paper quilt, showing evidence of symmetry, geometric design and color, was displayed alongside a hand-tied fabric quilt. Painted canvases reflected a Cherokee legend about the rising sun and “stained glass” creations (also based on a Native American legend) depicted our state flower, the Goldenrod. Pre-schoolers tossed a charming “Apple-At-Cha” as they displayed colorful apple-themed art work and graphs.
After browsing these student exhibits, our visitors were treated with a FREE Old-Fashioned Soup Bean and Cornbread dinner before entering the gymnasium to browse even more exhibits, generously provided by community groups and members.
A wonderful, exhibit of early pioneer and Kentucky living was shared by Historian and newspaper columnist, Dora Sue Farmer and lovely examples of quilting patterns and techniques were shared by members of the Knox County Quilters Guild, Faye Elliott and Pauline Miller. Attendees were also invited to get “up close and personal” with some of the tamer wild animals in the Pine Mountain Collection.
After a “Pioneer costume Fashion Show”, the crowd enjoyed an encore presentation by Park Naturalist, Keith Bowling, featuring his live animals. Then, our audience was once again entertained with live Mountain Music from Ms. Leanne Butler and Ms. Linda Oxendine, and with a hilarious interactive storytelling play starring our students as characters.
This enjoyable evening culminated with drawings for FREE Daniel Boone Carnival Ride Tickets and a walk through the G.R. Hampton Free Pumpkin Patchfor a free pumpkin for each student and family. Principal Sabrina King and Curriculum Coach Courtney Barnhill made sure that every student and family left with a happy reminder of a wonderful evening celebrating our Appalachian Heritage.
G.R. Hampton School would like to thank these community sponsors for their contributions to our Festival: Hubbard Cabins, Forcht Bank/Corey Chesnut, Billy Taylor, Attorney, Twice the Ice, Mike Corey, County Attorney, Donna Woolum, Family Resource Director, Larissa Beller and Joetta Gaunt, Knox Promise Neighborhood and ALL of our GRH TEACHERS and STAFF for going the extra mile to make learning fun and showcasing our students!
