G.R. Hampton faculty and staff understand the importance of community partnerships, especially when it comes to the safety of our children.
On September 30, 2021 the members of several local community agencies were invited to attend the school’s Safety Team Meeting.
Members of the safety team who attended the meeting were Dorothy Warren, Earl Dye, Eric Mills, Vanessa Cooper, Tarah Smith, Donna Woolum, Calista Miles, Courtney Barnhill and Sabrina King.
Representing outside agencies were Mike Broughton, Pat Clouse, Mike Smith, Gerald Baker, Rebecca Rains, Mike Taylor, Winston Tye, Doug Dozier and Steve Owens. Judge Executive Mike Mitchell joined the meeting virtually.
At the meeting, Principal King presented the school’s safety plan and provided a copy for each agency to keep on file.
A safety walk was also conducted, and suggestions were made on how to improve the safety at the school. Long term and short term goals were put into place according to those suggestions.
Also at the meeting, Mrs. Donna Woolum, the school’s Family Resource Director, shared with the agencies how their support helped her programs and the students of GRH.
Lunch was also provided. Mrs. King would like to thank those who were able to attend for supporting G.R. Hampton.
“Our students’ safety is our number one priority. We wanted to invite the experts to take a look at our safety plan and to tour our campus. They know what to look for. They know what we need in the event of an emergency. They have experiences with emergencies that as educators we don’t have. We wanted their expert opinions, and thats exactly what we got,” she said.
“Their suggestions will drive our plans for safety updates around the building. Also, we wanted to make sure they knew our emergency plan and had it on file, because if an emergency were to happen they will be the ones to respond first. I am very thankful they took the time out of their busy schedules to attend the meeting and help us make sure we are doing everything possible to keep our students safe,” King continued.
