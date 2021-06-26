Students at G.R. Hampton know the way to “bee” with the implementation of the school’s positive behavior intervention and supports (PBIS) system.
Known as the Cougar Bees, the school has developed a list of positively stated expected behaviors for various locations and in different scenarios throughout the building. Through the enforcement and achievement of positive behavior, the goal is to improve social competence and academic achievement for the students.
Southeast South-Central Education Cooperative, which serves 21 public school districts, provided virtual recognition for success in 2019-2020 as school teams are working to complete fidelity documentation for 2020-2021.
G.R. Hampton was Knox County’s only school to achieve tier two status of being a silver level school. It was also one of only five schools in the education cooperative to achieve silver. In addition to having school-wide positive expectations and procedures in place (bronze level), the school demonstrated increases in the ways that it was supervising students, providing positive opportunities, and access to more academic supports.
