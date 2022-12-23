Barbourville Garden Club announces Citywide Christmas Decorating Contest Winners
The Barbourville Garden Club is pleased to announce the winners of the annual Citywide Christmas Decorating Contest:
Home:
First Place - Billy Taylor on Sampson Lane
Second Place - Edith Hampton on Pine Street
Third Place - Dr. Eddie & Mrs. Stephanie Smith on Pine Street
Church:
First Place - First United Methodist Church on North Main Street
Second Place - East Barbourville Baptist Church on Old 25E
Third Place - St. Gregory’s Catholic Church on Sycamore Drive
Business:
First Place - Lillian June on the Court Square
Second Place - Crawford Furniture on the Court Square
Third Place - Forcht Bank on Knox Street
Honorable Mentions:
Barbourville Tourism Office
Knox County Court House
KCEOC
Knox County Public Library
Best decorated streets:
Pine Street
Sampson Lane
College Street
North Main Street
I hope you will agree that the City of Barbourville has never looked more beautiful and festive during the holiday season. Just drive around the Court Square and you will experience a Magical Christmas in Toyland. Our Court House looks magnificent with a thirty foot decorated tree full of lights, toy blocks, lit Teddy Bear, Toy Train, Barbie Box and sleigh. Flanked by giant Nutcrackers, this will put anyone in a festive mood. The Alley, with its multi-colored holiday baubles and upside down tinsel trees and garland, is lit up at night. A moving light screen with reindeer running, a snowman tipping its top hat, and multicolored lights and snowflakes is featured by the side of Lillian June. The blue and white lit snowflakes in the Pocket Park are so much fun. The Barbourville Tourism Center with its Gingerbread house, Gingerbread boys and girls, and even Gingerbread cat and dog, igloos full of activities, giant inflatable trees and lit Nutcrackers by the doorway fills the town with Christmas spirit. They all deserve an honorable mention because these agencies that receive tax payer money are not eligible in the Christmas decorating contest.
Pine street won the best decorated street in town with almost every house on the street lit up, featuring the 2nd place winner, Mrs. Edith Hampton’s gorgeously lit, two story stucco home, and 3rd place winner, Dr. Eddie and Mrs. Stephanie Smith’s regal six foot tall Nutcracker Kings that cannot be missed.
Make sure you take a drive down Sampson Lane to the home of Billy Taylor, which featured Christmas music with synchronized lights around the entire property, giant holiday baubles, fully lit wreaths, garlands and Christmas trees, as well as a platoon of nutcracker soldiers. What an amazing sight to behold!
The First United Methodist church on North Main with its beautiful wreaths and greenery, as well as lots of twinkling lights, is our First place winner in the Church category. The 2nd place East Barbourville Baptist Church, and 3rd place St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, heralded their lovely nativity scenes reminding us of the true meaning of Christmas.
We want to thank Mr. Mike Corey, Knox County Clerk, for volunteering his time in driving the church van to all corners of Barbourville’s City limits for this year’s judging. Please note that First place winners from 2021 and Garden Club members are not eligible for this year’s Christmas decorating contest. Please keep your award winning yard signs in your yard and a garden club member will come collect them by Dec 31st to recycle for next year.
We want to wish everyone a safe and merry Christmas with peace in your hearts and joy in your soul!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.