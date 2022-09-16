The Barbourville Garden Club met at the home of Barry & Sandy Penn on August 18th, 2022. The guest speaker was Carcille Burchette, President of The Garden Club of Kentucky. She spoke of the many projects & benefits of being a Federated Garden Club member, including the focus on education and the Blue Star Memorial Marker Program. Members present included: Barry Penn, Sandy Penn, Juanita Stallard, Anne Pedersen and guests: Laura Whitney Burchette, Juanita Troutman and Kim Hintz. A lovely smorgasbord of garden fresh cherry tomatoes, mini club sandwiches, assorted cheese & crackers & homemade guacamole with tortilla chips, as well as peach cobbler cheesecake from For The Love Of Cheesecake was served. The next meeting will be on September 22nd, hosted by Juanita Stallard at Sandra Penn’s. New members are welcome.
Garden Club holds August meeting at home of Barry and Sandy Penn
