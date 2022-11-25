The Barbourville Garden Club met on Wednesday, Nov. 9th at the home of Paul & Anne Pedersen. A program on the history of the club was presented by President, JoAllen Broughton.
Our club was started in 1933 when Dr. Luther Michael entered Mrs. Eva Oldfield’s gorgeous dahlias in the Frankfort Garden Club flower show and won Best Dahlia in the show. An engraved trophy was presented to Governor Flem Sampson’s wife. The joke was on us, for we had no garden club. In late August of 1933, Huge & Eva Oldfield and Mrs. Flem Sampson called 12 women & 5 men together and The Barbourville Garden Club was organized.
The first president was Mrs. Sampson. We are excited to celebrate our club’s 90th birthday in 2023. Members present were: (L to R) Richard Mills, Annita Mills, Tonya Stallard, Jo Allen Broughton (seated), Juanita Stallard, Mitzi McDonald, Kim Hintz, Sandy Penn, Barry Penn, Anne Pedersen & Obi Pedersen (honorary mascot). Not pictured: Paul Pedersen.
We want to invite all citizens of Barbourville to enter in the annual outdoor Christmas decorating contest.
Please have your lights on by 6pm on Friday, December 16 for judging. The three categories are: business, church & home. Yard signs will be on display for the First, Second & Third place winners in each category. Show the world our Christmas Spirit & let the decorating begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.