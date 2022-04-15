The Barbourville Garden Club met at 6 p.m. on April 14 at the home of Paul and Anne Pedersen in Barbourville.
For the first time in two years, the club held an in-person meeting after halting the practice during the pandemic. Two guest speakers were in-house, as was dinner and dessert.
Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon addressed the club on the more than 100 events coming to the city this year. This weekend alone will feature egg hunts, a river clean-up, and the return of Movie on the Square featuring Disney's Encanto.
Knox Central Alum and Yale Graduate Robbie Liford spoke about his new role at AppHarvest, a Kentucky company taking a cutting edge approach to growing food. Liford returned to the area during Covid; he had been working in Seattle for Amazon.
