Here in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, we are now into our “4th Winter of Spring.” Some of you know what I mean by that statement. First there’s Service Winter (pronounced Sarvus), then there’s Redbud Winter which is soon followed by Dogwood Winter, now finally the 4th winter, Blackberry Winter.
Mother’s Day has come and gone so hopefully the threat of frost has gone as well.
My sister Linda and I have both experienced early very warm springs and have spent our hard earned paycheck on beautiful tender young flowering annuals only to see them shrivel up and die when a late frost struck and killed everything.
My husband, Russ, recently told these two stories of planting beans in early spring.
The first one describes how his Mother had planted several rows of beans during one of these hot, early Springs. The beans had just developed their first leaves when a frost struck one night killing all of them. His dad remarked coming home that same weekend from working in Cincinnati, that the field looked as if the back water had come up over their bean patch. Of course, this image of muddy water was actually frost which was covering everything . . . everything. The frost had killed every bean plant in her garden.
He spoke of another year his mother had planted a bean patch. One day, he and his Mother decided to walk up to check on the beans which had grown approximately 3 or 4 inches tall.
When he and his Mother got to where the bean patch was, they found an empty field. All of the beans had been nipped down to the ground; nothing remained in that patch but rows of bare stems. What happened, they asked themselves as they began walking through the rows?
They soon spotted the culprit, an extremely bloated, cottontail rabbit was lying dead in the middle of one of the rows.
That poor rabbit had eaten and nibbled on very single bean plant in that patch.
Remember the story of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter? Peter had eaten so many plants, probably beans, from Farmer McGregor’s garden that he became rather ill. Arriving home, barely able to crawl, his Momma gave him a dose of chamomile tea and put him to bed without any supper. “But Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail had milk, bread and blackberries for supper.”
I would like to personally thank my husband, Russ for telling me these two gardening stories from his childhood growing up in Swan Pond and Beatrux Potter for inspiring me to write about Peter Rabbit.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
