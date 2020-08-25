Mr. Gary Wayne Bays, age 60 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. He was the husband of Chantel (Barrett) Bays and the son of Billy C. Bays and Billie Joe (Smith) Bays, born to them on May 28, 1960 in Knox County.
Mr. Bays was a deputy sheriff here in Knox County for twenty-five years before retiring in 2010. He began his career in 1985 as a deputy and later became assistant sheriff. He worked with two former sheriff’s, Wilbur Bingham and later John Pickard. Gary enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved to fish and especially loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Bays and one grandson, Corey Matthew Bays.
Survivors include, his wife, Chantel Bays of Barbourville, his mother, Billie Joe Bays of Bull Run, four sons, Gary Michael Bays and wife Angela of Gray, John Bays and wife Jessica of Barbourville, Adam Bays and wife Rachel of Gray and Paul Bays and wife Jessica also of Gray, three daughters, Tessa Mills and husband Lucas of Alaska, Paige Barrett of Barbourville and Haley Bays of Barbourville, eight brothers and sisters, Brenda Sue Haren of Barbourville, Gail Smith of Gary, Indiana, Ricky Bays of Barbourville, Ronnie Bays of Okinawa, Japan, Debbie Carnes, Donald Bays, Beverly Mayer and Roseanna Bays all of Barbourville, fourteen grandchildren, Aria Mills, Emma Mills, Little Mike Bays, Michaela Bays, Jaden Bays, Brittany Bays, Logan Bays, Isaac Bays, Addison Bays, Kennedy Bays, Bristol Bays, Ryleigh Bays, Chloe Bays and Hadleigh Bays. He also leaves behind his best friend, Harold Mays along with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Gary Bays will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with pastor Jimmy Lee officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Bays Family Cemetery on Bull Run Road. Pallbearers will be, Gary Michael Bays, John Bays, Adam Bays, Paul Bays, Little Mike Bays, Ronnie Bays, Ricky Bays and Donald Bays. Honorary pallbearers will be, the Knox County Sheriff’s dept, Harold Mays, Mitchell Bays, Chris Carnes, Brandon Wilson, and Billy Mayer. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, August 26th from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 27th from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 3:00 p.m.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the family of Mr. Bays, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.