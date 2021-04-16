Gary Wayne Evans, age 70 of Barbourville, was born in Knox County, KY on November 3, 1950 to the late Walter and Cindy Carol Evans and departed this life on April 12, 2021 in the UK Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington, KY. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing yards, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 6 brothers: Richard Evans, Kenneth Evans, Claude Evans, Tony Evans, Earnie Evans, and Larry Evans preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his loving siblings: Edward Brady Evans of MI, Pete Evans and wife Beverly of Barbourville, and Ricky Evans and wife Jessica of Gray; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Gary Evans will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodin Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Saturday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing Covid- 19 Pandemic, and new regulations from our Governor on gatherings all who attend all who attend will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Gary Evans, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
