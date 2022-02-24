Mr. Gary Wayne Martin age 76 of Trosper, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born on May 30, 1945 in Knox County, the son of Henry Martin and Flora (Bond) Martin. On August 4, 1964, he united in marriage with Wanda Gail Sturdivant and to this union three children were born.
Mr. Martin was a member of the Trosper Church of God and also served in the Army National Guard. He had been a welder and a coal truck driver. He also enjoyed woodworking and riding his side by side through the mountains where he collected unique pieces of wood and crafted special pieces from them, some of which were his walking sticks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Flora Martin, three brothers, Lowell, Mike and Ronnie Martin and two sisters, Jean Donaldson and Gwendolyn Martin.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Wanda Gail Martin of Trosper, three beloved children, sons, Lowell Martin and wife Darla of Lincoln Park, Michigan and Doug Martin and wife Veronica of Jarvis, Kentucky and his daughter, Pamela Mills of Independence, Kentucky, five sisters, Sharon Israel of Nevada, Geraldine Martin of Indiana, Carol McClure of Southgate, Michigan, Bobbie Powell of Bimble and Rita Hronas of Artemus, Kentucky, ten grandchildren, Gary Martin and wife Jessica of Flat Rock, Michigan, Felicia Martin of Lincoln Park, Michigan, Kelly Martin of Manchester, Kentucky, Tiffany Hobbs and husband John of Barbourville, Hollie Simpson and husband Dustin of Gray, Ashley Mills of Trosper, Bethany Hatfield and husband Colby of Bimble, Jacob Martin of Bimble, Amber Martin and Caleb Martin both of Jarvis. He also leaves behind nineteen great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Gary Wayne Martin will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Tim Hamilton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Gary Martin, Jacob Martin, Dustin Simpson, Colby Hatfield, John Hobbs, Jonathon Hobbs, Gavin Sutherland and Caleb Martin. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 12:00 noon
To the Martin family the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
