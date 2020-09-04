Gayle Breedlove Majors passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 71 years.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Elwin N. Breedlove and Ersel Breedlove and her brother, Gerald Nelson Breedlove.
She is survived by her husband, Phil, of Corbin, KY; step-daughter Jamie Spencer and step-grandsons, Jaden Spencer and Myles Masten of Richmond, KY; step-daughter Megan Majors of Matthews, North Carolina; niece, Dr. Kristin Moore and husband, Wes, of Richmond; nephew Matt Majors and wife, Kacie of Corbin; great-nephew Clark Majors of Corbin; sister-in-law Frances Breedlove of Brentwood, TN; niece Carrie Moore and husband, Todd, of Brentwood, TN; nephew Chad Breedlove and wife, Susan, of Brentwood, TN; great-nephew Ethan Benton and great-niece Amelia Benton, great-nephew Cannon Breedlove and great-niece Sayla Breedlove, step-great nephews Henry Moore and Jake Moore of Brentwood, TN.
Gayle was Associate Professor of Music at University of the Cumberlands for thirty-seven years and organist at First Baptist Church in Corbin from 1984 until her passing.
Pall Bearers: John Blevins, Jefferson Calico, Matthew Majors, Wes Moore, J. P. Winchester, Paul Winchester.
Honorary pall bearers are the choir members of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the general fund or white flag ministry or the food pantry.
Visitation for Gayle will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to wear a face covering and to social distance.
Funeral service will be held privately for the family at First Baptist Church on Saturday September 5th. The service will be available for friends and family to view through First Baptist Church's website. Once on the site, the best way to view the service will be through Facebook Live or YouTube. Links are on the site.
Burial will follow in the Worley Cemetery in Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.