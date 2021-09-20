Superintendent Jeremy Ledford, officials from the county judge executive's office, school district staff, and GEAR UP academic interventionists joined together on Monday morning to sign a proclamation declaring September 20-24 as GEAR UP week in Knox County.
This week commemorates the continuing success of Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a college access program providing students and families the support and resources they need for college success. This is Knox County's second GEAR UP grant awarded based on the success of the prior grant award. From middle school to high school graduation, the GEAR UP staff works directly with students providing unique learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom.
