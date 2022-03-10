A new store in Barbourville caters to gamers, geeks, and trading card lovers alike.
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Geek Galaxy with a ribbon cutting on March 3.
“It’s going well, things are going terrific in the community,” said Co-Owner Jonathan Vaelor. He and fellow co-owner Gordon Bruner have dreamed of running their own gaming store since they were kids. “We told ourselves, this is the year,” said Vaelor. “It’s grew surprising well,” he added, referring to a high volume of trade-ins and folks coming through since opening day.
Geek Galaxy has partnered with local artisans like Unique by Nature to offer more goods in house, such as crystals and knitted figures, crewmates from the hit game Among Us included. “The more we boost our community the more they’ll boost us,” said Vaelor on the store’s commitment to the local economy. Geek Galaxy also looks to support the community by offering discounts to Union College students, nurses, first responders, and more.
“We don’t try to be competitive, we are competitive,” Vaelor said of Geek Galaxy’s prices. The store offers a wide assortment of console games, including vintage games. Trading card fans will find Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh cards in abundance while table-top games are also available. Collectibles, figures, and consoles themselves can be found on the shelves. Vaelor noted that the store would soon be offering in-house gaming and host card game tournaments as well.
Geek Galaxy is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check them out on Facebook or stop by the store on the Court Square next to Crawford’s Furniture.
