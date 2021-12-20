Mrs. Geneva Nadine Floyd, 68, of Rockholds, the wife of Gary P. Floyd, passed away Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Chester Austin and Hazel Miller Sutton born on June 25, 1953 in Cincinnati, OH.
Geneva was a homemaker and a member of the Flat Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, word search puzzles and coloring.
On September 17, 1973, she united in marriage with Gary Paul Floyd and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Gail Sutton.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 48 years, Gary Floyd of Rockholds; two beloved children, Heather King of Rockholds and Nicholas Floyd and wife, Jaime, of Barbourville; sisters, Caroline Carpenter and husband, Jerry, Deborah Inman and husband, Roger, Mary Helton and husband, Wayne, Margie Waldschmidt and husband, Patrick, and Marcia Carter and husband, Anthony; a brother, Chester Austin Sutton Jr. and wife, Barbara; dearly loved grandchildren, Breanna and Haley King and Tyler and Isaac Floyd; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the Flat Creek Baptist Church Friday, December 24 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Bart Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Sharp-Floyd Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Travis Inman, Tyler Floyd, Isaac Floyd, Craig Inman, Joseph Waldschmidt and Michael Inman.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M. and at the church Friday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.