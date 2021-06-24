Genoria Mills Stewart, age 79 of Barbourville, was born in Knox County, KY on September 8, 1941 to the late Homer and Ethel Mills and departed this life on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Salt Gum Baptist Church and enjoyed setting outside, fishing, going to Church, cooking, Quilting, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her husband: Jimmy Stewart; 2 brothers: Jerry Lee Mills and Paul Mills; and 5 sisters: Victoria Deaton, Ruthie May Mills, Wanda Sue Mills, Virginia Mills, and Phoebe Mills preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Billy Stewart and wife Kathy of Flat Lick, Robert Stewart and wife Kim of Corbin, Jimmy Stewart and wife Connie, Willie Stewart and wife Wanda, and Anita Mills all of Barbourville, and Kathy Hensley and husband William of Cannon; a sister Betty Baker and husband Gerald of Barbourville; very special and dear friend: Kim Smith of Barbourville; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing. The family would like to give special thanks to the Bluegrass Care Navigators for all their help and kindness.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Genoria Stewart will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Herman Mills having the Message, Rev. Eric Jordan bringing the Obituary and Prayer, and Rev. Chester Bud Sizemore having comments. Burial will follow in the Lidge Mills Cemetery with nephews, family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Tuesday Evening from 6 to 9 P.M., Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M., and Thursday from 10 A.M. to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Mrs. Genoria Stewart, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.