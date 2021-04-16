George Kermit Roark, age 81, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at his home in Corbin.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Janrose Juanita Jackson Roark; Parents, Foster Roark and Mary Catherine Brunner Roark; Brothers, Earl Roark, Troy Roark, and by an infant brother; Sisters, Margaret Lewis and Dorothy Roark; and by a Son-in-law, Ron Jones.
George is survived by his Children, Debbie Jones, Marie Marcus (Scott), Marvin Reynolds (Annette), Tammy Mills (Joseph), Tina Smith (Sam), Ten Grandchildren, Eleven Great Grandchildren; and by his Siblings, Wanda Stevens (Tim), Ruth Dawn, Willard Roark, and Charles Roark.
Graveside service will be held privately by the family in Horse Creek Cemetery in Corbin.
Pall bearers will be Michael Barton, Adam Marcus, Peyton Mills, Tyler Reynolds, Joshua Barton, Cade Mills, Eugene Roark, and Braden Sevier. Honorary pall bearers will be Marvin Reynolds, Scott Marcus, Sam Smith, and Joe Mills.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY
