Mr. George Tom Crawford, 89, of Barbourville, the widower of Genorra Crawford, passed away Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Alford and Elsie Baker Crawford.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 13 at 3 P.M. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 1 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
