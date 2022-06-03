Georgetown College is pleased to announce and congratulate the following students from Barbourville who made the Dean’s List for spring 2022: Amber Brown.
To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA. A total of 319 students made the Dean's List for fall 2021.
The full list can be found at http://www.georgetowncollege.edu/news/spring-semester-deans-list-honorees-named
Georgetown College is a private, Christian liberal arts college in Georgetown, Kentucky. Chartered in 1829, Georgetown was the first Baptist college west of the Appalachian Mountains. Committed to academic excellence and the future success of its students, Georgetown College has produced five Rhodes Scholars in its history and, since 1989, has produced 38 Fulbright Scholars. The college offers 38 undergraduate majors and a Master of Arts in Education. Georgetown College offers degrees in areas of visual and performing arts, math and sciences, humanities, language and culture, business, medicine and healthcare, and others. A vibrant, Christian community, Georgetown College prepares students for life’s pursuits.
