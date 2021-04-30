Georgia Bingham Lloyd was born May 5, 1932 in Pineville, Ky. to J.T. (Pap) Bingham and Esther Wilson Bingham and departed this life on April 27, 2021, surrounded by loving family.
On May 31, 1949, Georgia was united in marriage with Gholdston Lloyd. To this union, two daughters were born. Mrs. Lloyd was a graduate of Barbourville City School and Union College. She was a retired teacher, having retired on May 23, 1993. Mrs. Lloyd taught 15 years in Knox County Schools, 8 years in Barbourville City School, and 18 years in Pineville City School, for a total of 41 years. Georgia also taught at Union College in 1987 and 1988. In addition to teaching, Georgia served on the Union College Graduate Council as well as the Union College Advisory Council. She received the Excellence in Teaching Award in 1991 at Campbellsville College.
After her retirement in 1993, Georgia continued to work. She and her daughter, Sherry Mays, owned and operated the Mountain Heritage Craft and Antique Shop in Heidrick, Ky. Additionally, Georgia returned to the classroom for six more years, as a substitute teacher at G. R. Hampton Elementary School. Later in life, she worked as a secretary for Mays Limestone Products Company until January 1, 2005.
Georgia’s passion in life was teaching. In addition to the school’s she taught at, she was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher at Highland Park Baptist Church and Advent Christian Church for a total of 30 years. Prior to her passing, she was a dedicated member of the Swan Pond Baptist Church and an active member of the WOM and the Knox County Hospital Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, J.T. (Pap) Bingham and Esther Wilson Bingham, Georgia’s beloved husband of 56 years, Gholdston Lloyd, preceded her in death - as did, three sisters: Ruby Thomas, Mary Shell, and Betty Bingham, and three brothers: Hodge Bingham, Robert Bingham, and David. Bingham.
Left to mourn Georgia’s passing are her two daughters, Connie and husband Jim Handman of Lexington, and Sherry and husband Jim Mays of Barbourville; three grandsons: Chris Handman of Orlando, Fl., Craig Handman of Lexington, and Michael Mays and wife Amanda, of Corbin; and one granddaughter, Jamie Mays of Shamokin, Pennsylvania. Three great grandsons: Braxton Lloyd Mays of Barbourville, Luke Raymond Handman of Lexington and soon to be born, Luke Walker Mays will all miss her dearly. A nephew, who was like a son to Georgia, Bobby Bingham, a special friend, who was like a daughter to Georgia, Yvonne Millward, and dear neighbors, Lloyd Buttery and his wife Sue survive Georgia. A sister-in-law, Audrey Glover of Jamestown, Ky. and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends will also fondly remember, and miss Georgia.
Georgia Bingham Lloyd's life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Swan Pond Baptist Church, Swan Pond, Ky. Pastor Michael Deland will officiate. Musical Tributes will be performed by the Swan Pond Baptist Church Choir and by the Turkey Creek Baptist Church Choir. Mrs. Lloyd had chosen as Honorary Bearers: Michael Mays, Craig Handman, Chris Handman, Braxton Lloyd Mays, Big Dave Lundy, and Gerald Stacy, as well as, Georgia’s former students, members of the Swan Pond Baptist Church, Reverend Leonard Lester, Lloyd Buttery, and cherished friends and neighbors. The late Guy Milward and the late Doug Hicks were also included in the list of persons Mrs. Lloyd had chosen to be Honorary Bearers.
In lieu of flowers, Georgia had requested that donations be made to Swan Pond Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Georgia had requested that donations be made to Swan Pond Baptist Church.
Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. Everyone attending services for Georgia Bingham Lloyd will be required to wear a mask and remain six feet apart.
Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. Everyone attending services for Georgia Bingham Lloyd will be required to wear a mask and remain six feet apart.
