Gerald "Bert" Williams, 77, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Beechtree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee.
Born in Corbin, Bert was salesman and owner of Williams Auto Sales. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Frances Williams.
He is survived by his son Gerald Williams (Jennifer); and granddaughters Brittany and Caitlyn Williams.
A private graveside service will be held. There is no visitation scheduled.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
