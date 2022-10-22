Get away from man and manmade structures to cut the distance to God

I have a recent vivid memory. It’s not going to impress you, but I can’t get it out of my mind.
I went to the woods, got out of my truck, walked a few steps, and looked up and around. I didn’t look for anything in particular. I just looked around.
I looked at the trees, the bushes, and the sky. I think I looked for an unspoken message in an otherwise unknown language.
I remember looking for something that would give direction that I had not had before. Usually, every trip to the woods has a very specific purpose. It’s to look beyond every other sight for the hopes of seeing what I came for - usually a deer or turkey.
Most of the time, I really don’t see the forest for the trees. Or I don’t see the trees for the deer. Usually, I am so wrapped in a singular objective, I miss the opportunity to see something equally important, but for a different purpose or area of my life.
I knew that sometimes creation speaks regarding a subject I had not contemplated. And instead of looking for a response to a question, I needed to pay attention to her statement.
So, I looked and listened. I can imagine the great Jewish King David making this same trip and looking to the hills and sky for a unique message.
I can imagine him getting away from man and manmade structures in order to cut the distance between God and himself.
I can imagine him understanding the need to eradicate anything that would remind him of man, while he needed to hear from God.
And although I don’t know what heavenly message he heard at that moment, I do know he heard something. He confirmed it in a song.
The heavens declare the glory of God;
the skies proclaim the work of his hands.
Day after day they pour forth speech;
night after night they reveal knowledge.
They have no speech, they use no words;
no sound is heard from them.
Yet their voice goes out into all the earth,
their words to the ends of the world. (Psalm 19:1-4 NIV)
The next time you go to the woods, take some time and look specifically for God’s message to you. His direction might be found in the clarity of His creation.
Gary Miller
