The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club was awarded Outstanding Jr. Club of the Year at the GFWC Kentucky 126th State Convention.
In addition Jr. Study Club President, Brooke Strong won Outstanding Jr. Club Women of the Year. Eleven club women attended the 126th Annual State Convention at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center from May 12-14, 2022. Those in attendance were: (L) to (R) Brooke Strong, Jimberly Watts, Rita Wood, Preshus Howard, Teresa Schmidt, GFWC KY President 2020 - 2022, Kristina Higbee, International Director of Jr. Clubs, Sherri Hammons, Chrissi Cuel, Ashley Doolin, Susie Dunaway, Ann Banfield, Anne Pedersen and Valerie Perkins. Their hard work did not go unnoticed and they were awarded fifteen 1st place awards, three 2nd place awards and one 3rd place awards at State Convention.
They learned a lot and listened to guest speakers including: Vickie Rowland, Bettie Carter Morgan Woman’s Club, speaking on Learning Disabilities and Dyslexia, Kristina Higbee, International Director of Jr. Clubs on volunteerism in “ Sticking Your Necks Out”, and Jill Seyfred on Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. They networked with club women from all 9 districts across Kentucky, voted on bylaws and participated in fundraising for both Junior Clubs and GFWC Kentucky Women’s clubs.
They are excited to see the Installation of the new Kentucky State Officers and look forward to the Summer Workshop at the Marriott Griffin Gate Hotel & Conference Center in July.
