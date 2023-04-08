One of the toughest decisions husbands ever have to make is what gifts to buy for their wives. I chuckled when I saw the advice one wise man offered on the subject.
Don’t buy clothes that require you to guess at her size. The chances are only one in a hundred that you’ll guess correctly, and your wife will be offended the other 99 times.
Avoid all things useful. The new vacuum cleaner you saw advertised on TV is not going to impress her. Neither will the mop. Nor the broom.
Don’t spent too much, and don’t spend too little. If you spend too much, she’ll ask, “How do you think we’ll be able to afford that.” If you spent too little, she won’t say a word, but she’ll be thinking, “Is that all I’m worth to you?”
And by all means, don’t buy jewelry. The jewelry she wants, you can’t afford. The jewelry you can afford, she doesn’t want.
While men may struggle with gift giving, our Lord does not. Jesus purchased the greatest gift of all – salvation – with His precious blood on Mount Calvary. And He gives it freely to all who will put their faith in Him.
One of the more meaningful things I have ever done is to go to the Holy Land and see the place where Jesus was crucified. The Gospel of Mark describes the site as the place of a skull, because a rock outcropping at the top of the hill looks like a skull.
That’s where wicked men crucified Jesus, nailing his hands and his feet to a cross and hanging him between Heaven and earth until he died. To be sure, it was a brutal, bloody, barbaric scene.
You understand that the Bible tells us that the wages of sin is death. Someone had to die. It was going to be us. But Jesus died in our place. He paid the wages of sin so we wouldn’t have to.
I’m so glad the story doesn’t end with Jesus’ death on that cross. Another of the most meaningful things I have ever done is to walk into the garden tomb where they had laid Jesus. I’m happy to report that it’s empty. That’s because Jesus rose from that tomb to live forevermore. He defeated death, hell and the grave. And he did that for us.
Romans 5:7-8 tell us that scarcely would anyone die for a righteous man but that Christ died for us while we were yet sinners. What great love He showed for us, giving us the gift of eternal life.
As Easter approaches, and you consider everything that Jesus endured for you on that cross, you may decide you’d like to do something in return.
Well, you can. You can place your faith in Him. Nothing would please Him more.
Don’t think clothing, jewelry, or vacuum cleaners. Give Him your heart.
___
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
